The Indonesian Parliament has passed a bill to relocate the capital from Jakarta to a jungled area on Borneo island namely Nusantara.

The new state capital law, which provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodo’s ambitious 32 billion dollar mega project, stipulates how development of the capital will be funded and governed.

The new capital will be called “Nusantara”, a Javanese name for the Indonesian archipelago chosen by the President.

Read full story