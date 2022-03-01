Industrial package to provide incentives for investment: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the new industrial package will provide incentives for investment in the small and medium sector and information technology among other sectors and restoration of sick industries.

Announcing the new industrial package in a ceremony in Lahore a short while later, he said that this package will provide investment opportunities to nine million overseas Pakistanis, who will be given five year tax holidays on bringing investment to the country.

He said that our industrial sector will progress only when overseas Pakistan invests in the country. He said that this industrial package should have been announced much earlier in the past.

He said that small investors are being facilitated to boost economic activities in the country. He said that a country can progress only on the basis of industrial development and manufacturing base.

He said that Pakistan was progressing in the industrial sector till fifty years ago, however industrial progress was ruined due to the industrial nationalization process in early 70’s.

The Prime Minister said that all possible investment opportunities are being provided to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that foreign remittance showed a record rise due to incentives given to overseas Pakistanis. He said that overseas Pakistanis are our national assets and we are removing hurdles in their way to invest in businesses.

He said that providing incentives to the IT sector was the need of the hour, and the first time the IT sector has been provided incentives in this package.

He said that economic self-sufficiency is necessary for a free and independent foreign policy.

