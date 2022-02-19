Industrial sector development vital for country’s economic progress: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking steps on priority basis for industrial development.

Chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad, he said industrial development is imperative for overall economic development.

He said that regardless of Covid-19, industries remained operational because of successful policies of the government.

The Prime Minister directed to take steps on priority basis to encourage investment in the industrial sector.

The meeting was informed share of manufacturing sector in the GDP is 12.79 percent and the government is focussing to enhance it to twenty five percent.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to revive sick units and woo investment in the Information Technology.

