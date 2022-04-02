Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad assumes additional charge of Law Ministry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has assumed the additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Division.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the Ministry of Law and Justice where he was briefed about the ministry’s affairs by the Secretary Law.

Law Minister directs to constitute commission regarding int’l conspiracy against Govt

Minister for Information and Broadcasting who also holds the additional charge Law Ministry has directed to constitute a commission regarding international conspiracy against the sitting government.

The commission will review various matters including the foreign plot for regime change in Pakistan and the no confidence motion.

The commission will prepare its report following investigation into the international conspiracy.

The Minister also issued orders for change of dozens of legal officers in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

All the officers in the Ministry of Law and Justice have been directed to perform their duties in a better manner.

