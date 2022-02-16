Instagram introduces likes for Insta Stories

Instagram is rolling out a new feature, Private Story Likes, which will allow users to like a story without sending a direct message.

CEO Adam Mosseri, the likes will show up in the viewer sheet of a Story, and not in a DM thread between users.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

Instagram said likes on Stories will be private and will not have counts.

