Interior Minister, Punjab CM discuss law and order situation

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, overall political situation, law and order situation and welfare projects in Rawalpindi were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that incumbent government has taking all-out measures for protection of lives and properties of people.

He regretted that previous governments promoted politics of victimization and vendetta, whereas; PTI government promoted politics of tolerance and brotherhood.

On this occasion, Interior Minister said that the government will complete its constitutional tenure and nobody will be allowed to take the law in their hands.

Read full story