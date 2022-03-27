‘Interior Ministry sets up command, control room to monitor law & order situation’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says Interior Ministry has set up a command and control room to monitor law and order situation in the federal capital till 4th of next month.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday, he said any untoward situation can be reported on the 0519206660 and 0519218594.

The Minister said the command and control room will be operated round the clock to facilitate citizens. He also announced that no road will be closed during this whole situation.

He urged the JUI-F rally participants not to take any step for the closure of Sri Nagar Highway otherwise government will take strict legal action following the directives of country’s apex court.

Commenting on the overall political situation, he said today’s PTI rally would be historic public gathering. He expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will defeat opposition’s any move against PTI’s government.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said opposition’s immature actions have reinforced Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popularity graph.

