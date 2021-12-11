International Mountain Day is celebrated annually on 11 December to to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development, and to build alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.

It’s #InternationalMountainDay 🗻 Athlete @kilianj describes the dramatic climatic changes he has witnessed during 30 years of running, skiing and hiking in mountains around the 🌎. pic.twitter.com/tEvF3No6cc — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) December 11, 2021

The UN General Assembly declared 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains, and on this occasion, it designated 11 December, from 2003 onwards, as International Mountain Day. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) coordinates the annual celebration of the Day to foster greater awareness of mountain issues.

Mountains cover more than 25% of the earth’s land surface and are home to over 1 billion people. Yet, they are increasingly under threat due to the climate crisis. Learn more from @FAO about why #MountainsMatter on Saturday’s International Mountain Day. https://t.co/xzEPmA8D9R pic.twitter.com/0wgc92ZKx5 — United Nations (@UN) December 11, 2021

