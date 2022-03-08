International Women’s Day 2022

Every year, women and men around the world celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

The IWD has grown from a labour movement to an annual event recognised by the UN. The seeds for which were planted back in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through the streets of New York; demanding shorter working hours, higher wages and the right to vote. Clara Zetkin, an activist and advocate for women’s rights, suggested an exclusive international day designated solely for the empowerment of women. It was unanimously agreed upon at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1910 and first officially celebrated in 1911 in four countries. In 1975, the UN started celebrating the day internationally.

