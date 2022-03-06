Iran, IAEA agree to continue efforts to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to continue efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

This was stated by Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami at a joint press conference with visiting head of IAEA, Rafael Grossi after talks in Tehran.

Eslami said political influences and lobbying should not affect the decisions of UN nuclear watchdog.

Speaking on the occasion, the IAEA Chief said there are still some specific issues that need to be resolved hence.

