Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, two killed

An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in Tabriz city, killing two crew and a passerby.

Iranian Officials said that aircraft was on a training mission when it went down.

“Luckily the school was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television.

The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down around 9:00 am (0530 GMT) in the city’s central district of Monajem, said Honavar, who heads a crisis management unit in East Azerbaijan province.

The head of the local Red Crescent organization said the plane crashed into an external wall, and that one of the dead was a nearby resident.

A blaze broke out at the crash site and firefighters were seen battling the flames as a crowd looked on, in video footage by the official news agency IRNA.

