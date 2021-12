Iran says that progress has been made in nuclear talks being held in Vienna.

In a Tweet, Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri Kani expressed satisfaction over talks, saying we have made good progress this week.

He however said pace of reaching an agreement in the ongoing talks depends on will of the other side.

Earlier, Iran and parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action resumed talks in Vienna.

Read full story