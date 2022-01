Dozens of Palestinian have been wounded in a crackdown by Israeli forces on a protest against continuing Israeli forestation work on land.

The demonstration took place at the entrance to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Sa’wa at a main highway intersection east of Beer al-Sabe.

Some 500 protesters took part in the demonstration. They were met with hundreds of Israeli forces who fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, stun grenades, as well as skunk water. Fifteen protesters were also arrested.

