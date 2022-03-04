It is now time for ‘Baap ki party

Dananeer Mobeen aka the “Pawri Girl” who broke the internet on both sides of the border is back. This time, she’s re-enacting a little girl’s “pawri ho rahi hai” video, and netizens are amused once again.
Reacting to a little Pashtun girl’s “Baap ki party” TikTok video that went viral over social media a few days ago, the Pakistani influencer claimed it’s the “best version of the Pawri ho rahi hai so far”.
In the latest video, Dananeer could be seen draped up in a dupatta and mimicking the girl while standing in front of the picture of her father.
“Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me, the best version of #pawrihoraihai so far. Swipe to see the original video,” she captioned the video.
The video garnered more than 50,000 likes after it was posted. Take a look at the comments:
“Hahahahahaha, loved this one,” wrote a user.
“Wah copy ki copy (Wow copying the copy),” one of the users wrote.
“Lol, it’s cuter,” said another user.