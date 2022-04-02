Jim Carrey ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring From Acting: ‘I Have Enough. I’ve Done Enough’

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has announced his retirement from acting.

Veteran actor Jim Carrey, renowned for his comic roles, has said that he is retiring from acting in favour of ‘the quiet life’. The actor is set to be seen in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 this year, which may be his last appearance on screen. Jim’s statement came hours after action star Bruce Willis announced that he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Jim Carrey fans might want to get their tickets now for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” as it could be the last acting role of the iconic comedian’s career. Speaking to “Access Hollywood” this week, Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming “Sonic” sequel. How serious is Carrey about leaving acting behind? “Fairly serious,” he said.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey said. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Time to turn up the heat 🔥 The Final Trailer has arrived. Get your tickets now to see #SonicMovie2 in theatres April 8. https://t.co/Eh63WZohnq pic.twitter.com/aJJ4auZu1l — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 14, 2022

