Kazakh President imposes curfew in Almaty, Mangistau Region

In Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has imposed a night time curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the south-western Mangistau Province following the resignation of the government.

According to a presidential decree released on Wednesday, the curfew will be in place as long as the state of emergency in these areas remains in-force.

The Presidential decree further said that all public events including strikes and rallies in Almaty and the Mangistau Province are banned.

Meanwhile, President Kassym-Jomart has appointed Alikhan Smailov the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, as the new Prime Minister on an interim basis.

