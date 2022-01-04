Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday termed the disbursement of the business loans worth over Rs29 billion as a remarkable achievement within a period of two years under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), loans worth two to three billion rupees were being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses, the SAPM said in a statement.

Dar said over Rs 34 billion were disbursed so far among 120,000 families under the flagship programme of KJP.

Under the ‘Skills for All’ programme scholarships were being provided to over 100,000 youth to acquire technical education in modern and traditional fields at a cost of Rs 4 billion, he said while sharing further details.

He said the disbursement of business loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme has been accelerated to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development and prosperity of the youth”, he mentioned.

Usman said KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans on a purely merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses by getting the loans under this initiative.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also tweeted success story of a young man from Multan who started mobile phones business after getting soft loan under KJP.

In the video shared by the SAPM, Saeed Ahmed said, previously he was employed and now starting his own business which was always a dream come true for him.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, a soft loan of Rs 3 million was approved from National Bank of Pakistan for him, Saeed Ahmed said.

Saeed said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire team of Kamyab Jawan Programme for making my dream come true”.

