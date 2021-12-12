KP govt decides to speed up coronavirus vaccination campaign

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to speed up coronavirus vaccination campaign in cattle markets and other public places of the province.

The provincial Local Government Department has issued directives to all the relevant authorities in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has also decided to provide cold stores to all the vaccination centres across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, actions against non-compliance of corona vaccination are also underway in various area of the province.

