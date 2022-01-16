KP LG polls to be held in 10 constituencies of six districts on Feb, 13

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling for local government elections in ten constituencies of six districts will be held on 13th of next month.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the polls will be conducted for mayor city council, workers, general and non-Muslims seats.

Out of ten constituencies, three belong to district Dera Ismail Khan, two each to Mardan and Laki Marwat, while one each to Bajaur, Kohat and Charsadda.

A total of eighty-nine candidates have filed their nomination papers with the Election Commission. The scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by 25th of this month.

