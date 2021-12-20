KPK local govt elections: JUI-F leads as vote count continues

Unofficial results have started pouring in after polling for the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at 5pm.

The 17 districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

Over 12.668 million registered voters, including 7,015,757 male and 5,653,095 female voters, are deciding the fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats.

Read full story