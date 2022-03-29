Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks to resume in Turkey today

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Talking to media in Moscow, he said both the sides have decided to continue face-to-face negotiations.

Meanwhile, talking to Russian media via video link, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on territorial integrity before talks.

He said Ukraine is ready for a compromise on the eastern Donbas region, parts of which are controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces.

