Lahore: Polling for NA-133 by-election underway

In Lahore, polling for by-election at National Assembly constituency NA-133 Lahore is underway.

All necessary polling and administrative arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and transparent electoral process which will continue till 5pm this evening.

Foolproof security arrangements are also in place at total 254 polling stations in constituency where 4, 40,085 registered voters can exercise their right to vote.

Keeping in view corona situation, official SOPs are being followed at all polling stations.

PML-N’s candidate Shaista Malik and PPP’s Aslam Gill along with 11 other candidates are taking part in electoral process.

This seat was vacated after demise of PML-N’ Pervez Malik in October.

