Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to the head of Ukrainian Health Ministry 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children.

According to international news organization Reuters Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that “nothing was off the table” when asked whether sanctions could be imposed on Russian oil and gas supplies.

Asked if western countries should go further in terms of the supply of oil and gas, Raab told BBC TV: “Yes I think we will look at that very carefully … As we take action to starve the Russian war machine, there is nothing that is off the table.”

Western countries have already imposed massive financial sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Ukraine is victim of crises caused by US, says Iran supreme leader says

According to Reuters Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the Ukraine is “victim of the crises created by the United States”.

Iran’s top political authority also said his country supports the end to the war in Ukraine, but added that the roots of the conflict must be acknowledged.

Khamenei, who spoke in a televised speech, said the Ukraine crisis showed that “the United States cannot be trusted.”

Airspace closures after Ukraine invasion stretch global supply chains

According to Reuters reports Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, are facing further disruption and cost inflation as airspace closures after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect the air freight industry.

Transport between Europe and north Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China has become particularly problematic due to reciprocal airspace bans that bar European carriers from flying over Siberia and Russia airlines from flying to Europe.

Airlines responsible for moving around 20% of the world’s air cargo are affected by those bans, Frederic Horst, managing director of Cargo Facts Consulting, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia’s isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting continues

Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis.

Russia’s invasion, launched last week, appears not to have achieved the decisive early gains that Putin would have hoped for.

The Russian leader faces mounting diplomatic isolation for launching the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two,and the systemic impact of Western sanctions led to a near 30% collapse in the rouble on Monday before central bank intervention rescued the currency from its lows.

Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

Human rights groups and Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations.

Biden says Americans should not worry about nuclear war after Russian actions

President Joe Biden said on Monday Americans should not worry about a nuclear war after Moscow put its nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. orders 12 Russian UN diplomats to leave by March 7 -Russian envoy

The United States has ordered 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations to leave by March 7, Moscow’s envoy to the international organization told reporters on Monday.

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

According to AFP Russia has been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement on Monday, while European football’s governing body also ended its partnership with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

