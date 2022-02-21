Law Minister vows to counter fake news very dangerous for society

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has underlined the dire need to counter fake news which is very dangerous for society.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, he said fake news is a punishable crime in the world.

He warned, now 5-year punishment would be awarded under the new ordinance and no one would get exemption on fake news. This offence would be non-bailable.

Farogh Naseem said the media should criticize but not disseminate fake news and the fake news ordinance under PECA is in accordance with the law.

He said that India is at the forefront of spreading fake news in the world.

The minister for law said everyone has the right to the election campaign of any candidate under the Election Act.

To a question, he said that the law and order is the total responsibility of the provincial governments and the Sindh government must ensure to maintain law and order in the province.

