Leadership of all religions of Pakistan term Sialkot tragic incident as barbaric, fatal & brutal

A joint meeting of the leadership of all the religions and schools of thought was held in Lahore today [Sunday] with Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East in the chair.

The religious leadership expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka and appealed to the Chief Justice to make speedy trial of Sialkot incident and brought to justice all the culprits.

They unanimously said the incident will be strongly condemned in all mosques across the country in Friday congregations and in all Churches and places of worship on Sunday.

They also announced that ‘Condemnation Day’ will be observed across the country on Friday against tragic incident and public will be given awareness on blasphemy laws.

They observed that blasphemy law is not being misused and if anyone does so, action will be taken against him according to law.

