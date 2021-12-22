LG polls in KP start of devolved local Govt system: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the start of modern, devolved local government system as exists in successful democracies.

In a twitter message on Wednesday, he said that amidst the noise over KP LG election, no one realizes this point.

He said directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance and create future leaders.

He said that for the first time in our 74-year history we have an empowered local government system.

Amidst the noise over KP LG elec, no one realises these elections are start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies. Directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance & create future ldrs. Ist time in our 74-yr history we have an empowered LG system — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 22, 2021

Read full story