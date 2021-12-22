LG polls in KP start of devolved local Govt system: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the start of modern, devolved local government system as exists in successful democracies.

In a twitter message on Wednesday, he said that amidst the noise over KP LG election, no one realizes this point.

He said directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance and create future leaders.

He said that for the first time in our 74-year history we have an empowered local government system.

 

