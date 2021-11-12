SABIHA NASR-UD-DEEN EXHIBITION

Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen is a gold medalist from Punjab University in the Fine Arts Department. After concluding her Masters Degree, she taught drawing and painting alongside Ali Imam at C.I.A.C.

Her work has been exhibited at various venues in and out of Pakistan, and her versatile talent includes human portraits, landscapes, figurative, and still life amongst others. Sabiha gives remarkable freedom to her brush strokes, choice of colours and sheer attention to detail.

Her work has been recognized by some of the most renowned names in the Art Community including Jimmy Engineer and Shahnawaz Zaidi.

Her upcoming solo show “The Pakistan Saga” is an ode to her country and its people, which the artist describes as “A prayer of gratitude and hope” that capture the spirit of Pakistan. Her art reflects the love she has for her roots through her meticulously balanced colours.

The current exhibition, The Pakistan Saga, opens on Friday, 12th November at 5:00p.m. at the ArtKaam gallery.

The exhibition will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and will continue till the 26th of November. The gallery timings are 10:00 a.m. till 6:00p.m.

