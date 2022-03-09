Mahira Khan’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ got netizens in awe

The sports-based web series ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ (Twelfth Player) got amazing response from social media after the release of its first two episodes.

The most awaited Mahira Khan’s project took over the Pakistani social media by storm. Many viewers took to their social media accounts and applauded the brilliant start of an amazing cricket-based drama.

“MashaAllah, Congratulations Producer Sahiba. So proud of you. Just finished watching Baarwan khiladi & I actually loved it. Just like you, I’m really bad when it comes to sports, but I really, really enjoyed it”, a twitter user Fareed voiced his appreciation.

“I have watched the first episode of baarwan khiladi and it was fantastic and I have to say you’re the flag bearer of good content & change. You did this Mk and I’m so proud of you”, another user Sadia Jeelani praised the actor-turned producer Mahira Khan for her efforts to bring a unique story on-screen.

Many viewers praised the web series for the performances of veteran actors like Sarmad Khoosat and Fawad Khan, as well as emerging talent such as Daniyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry. “Sarmad Khoosat & Shahveer Jafry have done exceptionally well”, shared Meer Basit, a twitter user.

While on the other hand some of the viewers didn’t look much impressed with the story-line and expressed their sentiments over the social networking website.

“Watched the first episode and I strongly loved Sarmad’s performance. He is so good and apart from that I liked some scenes of Daniyal and his scenes with Saba Jee & Kinza too. Sadly, it sort of failed to attract me towards it, but I will try”, Faizan wrote sharing his mixed response over twitter.

According to the official description of web-series over Tapmad, Baarwan Khiladi is a story about a small-town boy, Akbar, who loves cricket and has a dream to play on a national level all his life. His passion leads to his selection in the country’s biggest cricket national league, Lahore Cricket League.

The sports series is directed by ace director Adnan Sarwar and written by Shahid Dogar. It has been produced under the banner of Soul Fry Films, in collaboration with Nina Kashif. Lead cast of the web-series includes Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Kinza Hashmi. The web-series can be watched over online streaming platform Tapmad & YouTube Channel Tapmad TV.

