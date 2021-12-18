Martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz today

The 50th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), gallant son of 15 Punjab Regiment, is being observed today (Saturday).

During 1971 war, the unit was deployed in Wagha-Attari Sector where Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz participated in famous Pul Kunjry operation and captured the area.

During the battle, his machine gun was destroyed but Muhammad Mahfuz advanced towards an enemy bunker and jumped inside. He got hold of an enemy soldier with his neck and killed him. He was stabbed with bayonets and embraced martyrdom on the night between 17th and 18th December 1971.

Next morning cease fire was ordered and enemy commander himself praised him a lot while handing over his dead body rapped in Pakistani flag.

He was decorated with Nishan-e-Haider for his gallantary in the defence of the mother land.

Read full story