Martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto being observed today

The fourteenth martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is being observed today [Monday].

Talking to media during his visit to Ghari Khuda Bakhsh on Sunday, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said tight security arrangements have been made to meet any eventuality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party will hold special prayer ceremonies across the country for the late leader.

Quran and Fateh Khawani will also be held at her Mazar at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana.

PPP Punjab will also organize a central ceremony at its offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi and South Punjab to pay tributes to Benazir Bhutto for her services for democracy.

