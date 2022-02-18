Minorities in India suffer hardships as Hindutva ideology dominates: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Hindutva ideology has dominated India and minorities including Christians, Muslims and Sikhs were facing hardship.

Talking to media in Dubai, he said that nobody had right to put restrictions on the culture, traditions and values of Muslims in India.

He said that Indians themselves were raising voice against the RSS ideology.

Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice against Islamophobia at international forums.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister visited Pakistani Consulate in Dubai and inaugurated different projects being launched under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The Foreign Minister inaugurated Roshan Digital Accounts Wall and the newly constructed Consular Hall at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.

The Foreign Minister also inaugurated one-window counter and call center at the Consulate.

Meanwhile, during his visit to OIC Pavilion in Dubai Expo, the Foreign Minister in a video message invited OIC Foreign Ministers to participate in two-day CFM beginning in Islamabad on 22nd of next month.

