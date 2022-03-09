Modi Govt, Hindutva activists create environment of fear for journalists in India

In India, Modi-led fascist government and Hindutva activists have created an environment of fear for journalists in India.

According to a fresh report released by Kashmir Media Service today, suppression of free press has become a feature of RSS-backed Modi regime and threats to journalists have intensified in India since Modi became prime minister in 2014.

It pointed out that independent journalists are not only facing attacks by the Hindutva goons, but also being booked under draconian laws across the country.

The report further said that according to international media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders, four journalists were killed in 2021, making India the third-most deadly country.

It said that the world must hold Modi regime accountable for suppression of free press in India saying that assault on journalism in India is a wake-up call for global media organizations.

