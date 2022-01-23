Mohammad Rizwan bags title of ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has bagged the title of ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year.

The prolific right-hander batman scored the most runs, 1326, in T20 format in 2021, with a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally, includes 12 fifties, most by any player, and a hundred.

Mohammad Rizwan’s most memorable performance came against India when he smacked unbeaten 79 in only 55 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes, to help Pakistan register their first-ever victory in World Cup matches over their arch-rivals.

