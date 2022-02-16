MOHSIN BAIG SENT ON THREE-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig, hours after he was arrested over resisting an FIA raid following his obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The judge of the ATC while accepting the police’s plea for a physical remand granted three days for investigation despite opposition from Baig’s counsel.

“Don’t grant a physical remand and rather send him to jail on a judicial remand,” the counsel said. The court also directed the police to carry out the medical tests of Mohsin Baig.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, a policeman has also been injured during the FIA raid to arrest Baig after the latter resisted the bid and hit one of the cops with his gun.

The raid continued for an hour owing to resistance and the accused could be seen carrying the arm at the time of his arrest. He has been shifted to a police station while the police have also sent a team to arrest his son.

FIA raided Baig’s house on Murad Saeed’s complaint

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA raided Baig’s house in F8 on the complaint of Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

The statement further mentioned that the FIA conducted the raid after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from court.

“During the raid, Mohsin Baig and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage,” the press release said. It added that Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and was taken to Margalla police station where legal proceedings are underway.

According to the first information report (FIR, Baig had used immoral language for Murad Saeed in a talk show. It said Baig had related a “baseless story with derogatory remarks” which was subsequently shared on social media and had “shattered” the federal minister’s image in public.

