MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque step down as federal ministers

MQM-Pakistan has part ways with the PTI-led federal government. Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq have announced to resign from their offices.

Farogh Naseem says that his resignation will reach the Prime Minister’s Office by 1 o’clock.

According to details, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem while announcing his resignation said that Aminul Haq and I are resigning from the Federal Ministries.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that a press conference would be held at 4 pm today. It is to be noted that MQM-P had announced a joint press conference with the opposition yesterday.

Earlier, the joint opposition parties succeeded in winning the favour of key PTI-led government ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) late Tuesday night.

According to sources, a delegation of joint opposition parties called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership at the Parliament Lodges during which all matters between the two sides were settled.

The joint opposition sources said that all matters with MQM-P have been settled and a legal draft in this regard will be prepared soon. They also said that the big news will come soon.

After the new development, the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto also reached the Parliament Lodges where they were to address a press conference along with MQM-P leaders but the media talk was later postponed.

Read full story