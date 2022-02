In the second phase of the 7th edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore last night, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 42 runs.

Batting First, Multan Sultans scored 182 runs for the loss of seven wickets in twenty overs. In reply Peshawar Zalmi were all out 140 runs in 19.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in the next match in Lahore today (Friday).

The match will begin at 07:30 pm.

