Myanmar: Up to 100 missing in jade mine landslide

In Myanmar, 10 people were killed and over 100 others were missing following a landslide at Hpakant mine in Kachin state on Wednesday.

According to rescue workers, about 200 rescuers are searching to recover the bodies.

According to BBC As many as 100 people are feared missing after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar.

Rescue teams are desperately searching for people in a nearby lake, with most victims believed to be illegal miners. One person is confirmed dead.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is the world’s biggest source of jade, but its mines have seen numerous accidents.

The landslide is believed to have been caused by an overflow of rubble discarded from lorries to the open-pit mines.

The rubble creates large slopes that can be dangerous in an area denuded of trees, forcing those looking for fragments of the semi-precious stone to labour in hazardous conditions.

Read full story