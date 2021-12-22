Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has asked the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to work more effectively and vigilantly for timely completion of all components and projects under this mega projects.

Addressing a Seminar titled “the Role of Parliament in Promoting Investment, Trade, Export, Commerce and Connectivity under CPEC” in Islamabad today; he assured the committee that the National Assembly Secretariat will provide all possible facilitation to the committee in this regard.

The event was organized by Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that all political parties are on the same page regarding development projects. He said we should work together with more commitment for the bright future of the country and to develop and make safe the country for our next generation.

Addressing the event Planning Minister Asad Umar stressed on the need to ensure good governance to ensure timely completion of development projects in the large interest of the country.

He said the parliament is a strong voice of the nation and all public representatives are playing a vital role in raising public related issues in the parliament. He said that all parliamentarians are contributing their part in the Standing Committees above politics in the large interest of the country.

The Minister said that large expansion is being witnessed in the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and numbers of Special Economic Zones are being established in all provinces under CPEC.

