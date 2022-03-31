Long queues of voters witnessed in Swat’s LG elections

Long queues of voters including males and females are being witnessed in polling stations and booths in Swat district where the polling process for the second phase of the local bodies election in KP is peacefully underway on Thursday.

After Zuhar prayers, the voters including males and females besides young and senior citizens thronged polling stations in Mingora, Amankot, Saidu Sharif, Margazar, Barikot, Margazar, and other adjoining areas and are exercising their right of franchise in a free and peaceful atmosphere amid tight security arrangements by local police and law enforcement agencies.

A great rush of voters is being observed in polling stations of upper Swat areas including Khawazakhela, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Koza Bandai, Matta, Charbagh, Kabal, and Kalam where voters are exercising their right of votes to elect their candidates for seats of chairmen and mayor at tehsils councils besides general, women, farmers/laborers, youth and minorities seats in Swat.

The supporters of candidates have arranged free transport for the facilitation of senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. The candidates have established private booths outside the premises of polling stations to facilitate young voters.

In Swat, the total number of registered voters is 1,407,948 including 784,221 males and 623,723 females who would elect candidates for 214 village and neighborhood councils besides tehsils councils. The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 993 polling stations including 243 male, 229 female, and 521 combined besides 2,528 polling booths for the facilitation of voters.

The polling started at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. without break. However, voters on the premises of polling stations would be allowed to cast their votes after the expiry of the scheduled time.

Carrying of arms and ammunition inside the polling stations was not allowed and mobile phones in polling booths were discouraged to ensure the secrecy of the ballot papers. Votes counting will start soon after the completion of the polling process in presence of the polling agents and results would be declared in front of them.

