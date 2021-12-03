Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani surrendered before National Accountability Bureau outside Supreme Court in Islamabad today [Friday].

Agha Siraj Durrani had approached the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail in assets beyond known source of income case. The apex court directed him to surrender before the NAB, and then his case will be heard.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up a petition filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader seeking pre-arrest bail.

During the proceedings, Durrani’s lawyer requested the court to grant his client bail so he can surrender before the relevant trial court.

SC rejected the plea and directed the accused to surrender to the bureau. “We have to proceed with the case as per the law,” Justice Bandial remarked.

On the occasion, Durrani expressed hope that he will get justice from SC.

Earlier, a team of NAB had raided the residence of the speaker following rejection of his bail from Sindh High Court (SHC) but failed to arrest him due to resistance from his guard.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption in July, 2018.

