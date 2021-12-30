NAB recovers Rs541b from corrupt elements: Chairman

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal says the bureau has recovered 541 billion rupees from corrupt elements and 1194 culprits have been convicted during last four years.

Addressing a prize distributing ceremony at NAB Headquarter in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the performance of NAB officers and officer remains commendable and their role in recovering looted money from corrupt elements will he written in the history.

He said, first time in the history of the country, the bureau has brought to justice those who could not have been held accountable in the past and there are 1256 cases under trial before different court of laws filed by the bureau.

Javed Iqbal said that honesty is very necessary for NAB officials and they needed to play an exemplary role in conducting inquiries.

He said 200 disciplinary actions against NAB officials have also been taken during last four years.

He said that NAB is not a problem but is a solution of problems and the nation should to realize it.

He said that over 36000 housing societies-affected people have been provided their invested rupees amounting over 14 billion rupees through the bureau while over 10 billion rupees of fine have been imposed against looters in Mudaraba cases.

He said the accountability bureau did not file any reference against any innocent person and every case is being filed after proper investigatory process and fulfilling regal procedures.

Read full story