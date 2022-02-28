Nation united and ready to give a befitting response to any aggression: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the nation is united and ready to give a befitting response to any aggression.

In a video message with regard to third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, he lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for achieving success against terrorism and securing the future of every child of the country.

He also lauded the unmatched sacrifices and greatness of Shuhada and their families.

In a veiled reference to recent voting in the UN Security Council on Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Foreign Minister said the double standards of Modi’s government have been exposed to the world.

He said on one hand, India is declaring itself to be a part of the QUAD, and claims a net security provider, but on the other hand, when a resolution was tabled in the UNSC, it abstained.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India called upon the West to support it viz e viz China, but when the time arrived, it gave mixed signals to those with whom it touted to have firm ties.

Read full story