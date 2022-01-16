PAKISTAN REPORTS FRESH 4027 COVID-19 CASES, NINE DEATHS IN 24 HRS

Nine deaths and 4,027 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

In a tweet today (Sunday), National Command and Operation Center said that 51,236 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 7.8 percent.

It said 752 patients are in critical condition.

NCOC advises for taking stringent measures to tackle rising trend of Omicron cases

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has advised for taking stringent measures to tackle rising trend of Omicron cases and proposed Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

In a meeting held in Islamabad, the forum decided to extensively engage with provinces especially Sindh for necessary measures to tackle rising disease.

The NCOC reviewed the existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on 17 January 22 to suggest the new set of NPIs.

It also decided to implement complete ban on inflight serving of food with effect from 17th of this month.

The NCOC asked the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs and ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

