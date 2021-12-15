NCOC allows Pakistanis to travel inbound from Category C countries without exemption

The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed all Pakistanis to travel inbound from Category C countries without exemption till 31st of this month.

According to an order issued by the NCOC in this regard, vaccination certificate or any other proof of vaccination and pre-boarding PCR test would be mandatory for the travellers. Mandatory quarantine for travellers from Omicron countries would also remain applicable.

The forum said that as vaccination of 15 to 18 years of age has not been started in a few countries, therefore, mandatory full vaccination for inbound passengers between 15 to 18 years of age has been extended till 31st of next month.

