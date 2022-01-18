NCOC discusses preventive measures to contain coronavirus

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to implement a new set of non-pharmaceutical interventions to contain the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

It was decided that the new non-pharmaceutical interventions would be implemented by the provinces in next 48 hours after consultations with all stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the epidemic curve chart data and national vaccine strategy. It also discussed the global and regional trends of Omicron virus.

The meeting was informed that a massive sample testing is being carried out in educational institutions and any decision about them would be taken on the basis of its data.

