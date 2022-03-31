National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) ends its operation today after Covid indicators touches all-time lows.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Chairman NCOC Asad Umar in a tweet on Thursday.

He said with Allah’s mercy and support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. He said matters pertaining to Covid-19 will now be looked after by the health ministry.

The Minister said Pakistan received praise for its COVID-19 response as one of the most successful in the world.

