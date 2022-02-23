NCOC revises inbound policy from tomorrow

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised inbound policy from Thursday keeping in view the downward trend of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a press release issued by the NCOC, pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travellers. However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR.

Full vaccination is mandatory for all inbound passengers. However, passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination.

Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till 31st of the next month.

Rapid Antigen Test will be conducted on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals and positive cases will be home quarantined for 10 days.

Read full story