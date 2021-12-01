NCOC stresses provinces to achieve vaccination targets to control new coronavirus variant

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has stressed provinces to achieve vaccination targets to control new coronavirus variant.

The NCOC meeting held virtually chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan was also attended by Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime. It was discussed during the meeting that the vaccination teams should be deployed at various public places to vaccinate the individuals on the spot.

Special Campaign will be run for implementation of Obligatory regime starting from today. The forum instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to show zero tolerance policy regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

The forum approved booster dose administration for three categories which include Health Care Workers, above 50 years and immunocompromised. The dose will be free of cost and it can be administered six months after last dose of vaccine.

Call centers have been established to reach out people who have not got their second dose. A total of 40 call centres have been established across the country, while these numbers will also be increased to ensure second dose of vaccine.

Later, in their presentations, Provincial Health Ministers and Chief Secretaries briefed the forum about the initiatives taken to boost up the vaccination campaign, improving testing numbers and establishment of call centres.

The provincial representatives also emphasized on the need to focus on new variant of coronavirus and suggested to take necessary measures on airports to check the vaccination status and testing of expatriates.

