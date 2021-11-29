New Zealand draw opening test against India in Kanpur

Debutant Rachin Ravindra and number 11 batsman Ajaz Patel survived intense pressure to help New Zealand draw the opening test against India in Kanpur on Monday.

According to Reuters report Chasing a target of 284 for victory on the final day, New Zealand slumped to 155-9 with nearly nine overs to go and an upbeat India was pressing for victory in fading light.

But Ravindra and Patel batted resolutely to deny India and guided New Zealand to 165-9 when bad light stopped play.

Ravindra faced 91 balls for his 18 not out, while Patel survived 23 balls to be unbeaten on two.

The second and final test starts in Mumbai on Friday.

