No sales tax imposed under Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 on tractors, medicines & fertilizers: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Khan Tarin says speculations regarding affecting common man through Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 are baseless as it is just aimed at reviewing tax exemptions worth 342 billion rupees.

Addressing the media along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, he said tax exemptions worth just two billion rupees will be reviewed under this bill that is concerned with the common man.

The Minister said no sales tax has been imposed under the bill on tractors, medicines and fertilizers.

He said top priority of our government is to strengthen institutions by making them independent.

The Minister said under the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, the SBP will be held accountable to Parliament, strengthening the country’s law making institute.

He said our government has not borrowed a single rupee from the State Bank during the last two and a half year.

